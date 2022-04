Heading into the draft, the Eagles will know that they will have one of their reserve offensive linemen on the roster next season. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Nate Herbig will sign his restricted free agent tender. By doing so, Herbig will earn $2.433 million next season. The Eagles placed a right of first refusal tender on Herbig back in March, giving the team the right to match any offer given by another team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO