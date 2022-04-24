ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Newsmakers: New FBI Houston Division’s Special Agent in Charge talks priorities such as violent crime

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Smith is beginning to settle in as the FBI’s Houston Division Special Agent in Charge. He chose Houston Newsmakers for his first Houston interview and says it didn’t take long to see what a key priority in the Houston division will be. “We have to know...

Comments / 2

Patriot Jaxson
3d ago

The FBI allows actual known terriorists to flood across our southern Border while they hunt down Trump supporters and call Americans terriorists.

Covering Katy

Houston man sent to prison for role in violent abduction of Katy woman

HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston man has been ordered to federal prison for admitting his role in a brutal kidnapping of a woman from her Katy home. Hipolito Gutierrez pleaded guilty Nov. 26, 2019 according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Jennifer Lowery. Sentencing was Thursday, March 24, 2022 and federal judge Sim Lake sentenced Gutierrez to 10 years in prison followed immediately by five years of supervised release.
HOUSTON, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Complex

Family Dollar Employee Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Attempted Shoplifter

An employee at a Family Dollar store in Houston is being charged with murder after shooting a man who was allegedly trying to shoplift, police stated. Antonio E. Batres, 21, reportedly shot the 49-year-old victim at the store on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released and is pending verification. Houston Police responded to the shooting before the city’s fire department transported the 49-year-old to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

