Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of a cold front that will enter the region Tuesday morning. Scattered rain showers will start to push into the west between 9AM -11AM in the New River Valley. Showers pass through the Roanoke Valley between lunchtime to 2pm. Any showers will exit the east between 3PM - 5PM Tuesday. While the front will mostly bring scattered showers, a few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon especially for areas east of I-81.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO