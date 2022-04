SEYMOUR — Less than a week after a fire gutted four downtown businesses, the old building that housed them began to be dismantled Tuesday (April 26). Demolition to the building, which was deemed a total loss by Fire Marshall Timm Willis, began Tuesday morning. It is expected to take a couple days to complete, according to First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis. Hauling away the mounds of charred and blackened contents of the building may take a while longer, she said.

