About 60 residents of a long-term nursing home in Wahiawa are searching for new places to live as the facility prepares to close in three months. The impending loss of the Wahiawa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is connected to the adjacent Wahiawa General Hospital, comes as demand for care facilities for older adults is rising due to the state’s aging population.

WAHIAWA, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO