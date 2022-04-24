ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Crash damages AT&T store in Boardman

By Jerica Rogers
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash damaged the windows at a store on US-224.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a handicap sign in the parking lot of AT&T. The sign that was hit then went through the windows of the store.

Fire departments in 5 counties respond to Girard scrapyard fire

The store is located near the intersection of US-224 and West Boulevard.

This started as a crash at that intersection with a second car, which came to a stop across the road.

One person involved reported minor injuries.

Both cars were heavily damaged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

