ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Rep. Sorensen Participates In Legislative Slow Pitch Softball Game

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Iowa lawmakers in the House and Senate will gather and compete in a slow pitch softball game coming up soon. House DIstrict 20 Representative Ray Sorensen says this game...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albia Newspapers

Iowa governor ends zoning restrictions for fireworks sales

(The Center Square) – Iowa cities and counties can no longer restrict where fireworks are sold to consumers under a bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed last week. The bill, SF2285, passed the Senate 31-17 and the House 56-37 on party line votes in March. Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines,...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

The 112th Drake Relays are here, with no restrictions in place this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races at the Blue Oval returned Wednesday morning at the 112th Drake Relays. Danny Frey, the director of athletic communications at Drake University, said this year's races don't have the restrictions last year had. There won't be a requirement to wear masks inside the stadium and all of the over 14,000 seats in the stadium are available to be sold.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa softball loses Cy-Hawk matchup to Iowa State

Iowa softball fell to Iowa State on Tuesday, 5-4, despite a late rally in the top of the seventh inning. Pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes, giving up five hits and four runs in 2.1 innings. Vasquez was relieved by sophomore pitcher Denali Loecker, who allowed just two hits and one run while striking out two Cyclone batters. Vasquez took the loss, moving her record to 6-12.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills

Iowa lawmakers reached an agreement on several major policy priorities Tuesday, sending bills on unemployment, biofuels and child care to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The movement comes after several quiet weeks at the Capitol, as private negotiations on controversial bills stalled the adjournment process. The session is in overtime, so lawmakers are no longer receiving “per […] The post Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New election laws for Iowans voting in June 7 Primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans voting in the June 7 Primary Election will have some new laws to keep in mind. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law last year that made some big changes to how Iowans cast their ballots. There's less time to vote early. Iowans now have...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Sorensen
WHO 13

Iowa Republicans move closer to biofuel mandate deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa legislative session is running almost a week into overtime; and lawmakers are starting to provide more clarity to several key issues that need to be settled. The Iowa House passed a bill, almost three months ago, that would require gas stations in the state to sell E15 gasoline […]
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Tom Hamilton named new president of Iowa Heartlanders

The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tom Hamilton as their next president on April 21. He will succeed Brian McKenna, who retired after leading the franchise through its inaugural season. A former Coralville Hy-Vee store manager and Iowa City West High School alum, Hamilton had never worked in professional sports before taking...
CORALVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Cubs#House#Democrats#Republicans#The Puppy Jake Foundation
KCRG.com

With mental toughness, Iowa’s Payton Wensel has an All-American breakout

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Payton Wensel was a champion racer at Linn-Mar, but the adjustment to Division I track and field was difficult. “The past couple years I felt I was in this pit mentally. I didn’t see the end in sight,” Wensel said. “So this year seeing the end in sight I’m like ‘oh my goodness, I need to put as much time and energy into this as I can because I don’t have that much time left.’ I started looking at things in a more positive way.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

ISU boosters form collective to pay players

Under new NIL legislation, schools across the nation are paying big bucks for transfers such as Tyrese Hunter, who led ISU to the Sweet Sixteen before entering the portal. Coaches have told KCCI that some players could fetch up to $500,000. So how do schools like Iowa State stop the trend of seeing top players leaving? Collectives.
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeye athletes volunteer their time for 'Day of Caring'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — The 24th annual Hawkeye Day of Caring kicked off Sunday with about 200 student-athletes volunteering their time at organizations across Johnson County, KCRG reports. Ten teams from the University of Iowa participated, helping out agencies such as the Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center and Houses...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa’ Max Murphy looking to break more records

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye runner Max Murphy has already broken the program’s 1,500 meter record, but he wants more. “Hopefully next time I have the chance (to take it lower),” Murphy said on his 3:40.63 time. “I definitely think I have a lot of room for improvement.”
HAWKEYE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy