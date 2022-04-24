ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s economy is rebounding from pandemic, but challenges remain, Pew analysis finds

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve6vG_0fIcpDBU00

By Ayana Jones

PHILADELPHIA — While Philadelphia is making an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the city still faces challenges, a new analysis from the Pew Charitable Trusts found.

The 2022 State of Philadelphia report focused on three main areas including public health, public safety and jobs and the economy.

“This is a snapshot in time in Philadelphia, particularly as we are coming out of the pandemic, although it is still present in people’s lives right now,” said Katie Martin, Pew senior manager. “I really hope that policy makers and city leaders will continue to use this data as they have conversations about how to address issues public safety and public health as our economy continues to recover from the pandemic.”

The report notes unemployment dropped in December 2021 to the same rate the city had before the pandemic and job growth in the professional and technical sectors returned to pre-pandemic levels.

From an economic standpoint, Martin said she found the uptick in requests for new residential building permits particularly interesting.

“There was a dramatic increase,” she said. “We went from about 6,600 in 2020 to 26,000 in 2021. The city really ties that to the end of the 10-year tax abatement which expired at the end 2021.”

She said more than half of those permit requests came in at the end of December, so they could be eligible for the abatement.

According to the report, safety remained a major concern for Philadelphia residents, threatening all aspects of the city’s return to pre-pandemic life.

New Pew poll shows 30% increase in Philly residents concerned about crime

In a 2022 Pew poll, 70% of residents cited the combination of crime, drugs and public safety as the biggest issue in Philadelphia.

The analysis shows that gun violence soared, even though total violent crime decreased slightly in the city. The number of homicides in Philadelphia has been rising each year for the past eight years, reaching a historic high of 562 in 2021.

While there were fewer assaults, robberies and rapes that happened in 2021 as compared to 2020, there was a dramatic increase in the number of gun-related violent crime. Philadelphia reported 2,326 shooting victims in 2021, a 65% increase from 2011.

“So even though violent crime decreased slightly over last year, gun-related crimes skyrocketed,” Martin said.

From a public health standpoint, the report honed in on how Philadelphia was impacted by the pandemic and the opioid epidemic.

As of this month, the city has recorded more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases and upwards of 5,000 deaths from the virus.

As of January 2022, 47% of Philadelphians who were surveyed said they know someone who died of the virus. More than half of Hispanic and Black residents knew someone who died, compared with one-third of non-Hispanic white residents.

The report also addressed how Philadelphia is among the cities hardest hit by the nation’s opioid epidemic. The city recorded 1,214 deaths from drug overdoses in 2020.

“The city has not released its final numbers for unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2021 but they are anticipating 1,250. That is the estimated number of deaths that the city is expecting,” Martin explained. “When you look at our comparison cites we had the second highest per capita overdose death rate in 2020 behind Baltimore — approximately 72 people per 100,000 residents.”

In a 2022 Pew poll, 68% of Hispanic residents, compared to half of Black and white residents, indicated that opioid use is having a negative impact on their neighborhoods.

Ayana Jones is a reporter for the Philadelphia Tribune, where this story first appeared .

The post Philly’s economy is rebounding from pandemic, but challenges remain, Pew analysis finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 5

Perry Mattiso
3d ago

ALL LIES!!! rebounding for who big business because the people in Philadelphia are suffering HOMELESSNESS at an ALL TIME HIGH so how is anything rebounding not for the little guys!!!

Reply(3)
8
Related
Eater

And Again, Masks Are Now Optional in Philly

Philadelphia made national news in early April for being the first major American city to bring back its indoor mask mandate, as a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations met the city’s necessary threshold for masking up again. Within a week, the city has officially abandoned its indoor mask mandate, as well as the system it created to determine whether masks and proof of vaccination would be necessary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lima News

So far, BA.2 is proving to be mild in hospitals, despite uptick in cases

PHILADELPHIA — Two months ago, Geisinger Health was treating 400 COVID-19 patients across its nine Pennsylvania hospitals. After a swift decline following the omicron surge, that number was around 30 in recent days. “The bad news is that we’ve definitely plateaued,” said chief medical officer Gerald Maloney. The good...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Martin
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Pandemic#Philly#Ayana Jones Philadelphia#The Pew Charitable Trusts
T. Imani

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy