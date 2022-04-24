Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/24/22

We’re nearing the end of the first month of play, and the Yankees are right in the thick of it. The offense may not have been electric so far, but it sure looked like it was humming to end the Cleveland series, and we’ll see if it can pass the apparently difficult Baltimore test later this week. It’ll be crucial to do so — it helped sink their division title chances last year, and they’re currently tied with the Blue Jays for first despite dropping their first shot at the O’s a week ago.

