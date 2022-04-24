ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/24/22

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you go by the numbers so far, the Yankees sent their ace to the mound yesterday, and today, they’ll have to send their worst starter out to try and secure a sweep. In reality, the Yankees will trot out their top gun...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
FanSided

Fans accused Yankees’ Gerrit Cole of using illegal substance Sunday in classy gesture

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season and a rest day to boot, the Yankees have no excuse to not let the results keep rolling as the Orioles arrive for a three-game set. Surely the series loss and power outage at Camden Yards last week has to still sting — perhaps they can use that as added motivation in this upcoming slate of games against the Birds.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re nearing the end of the first month of play, and the Yankees are right in the thick of it. The offense may not have been electric so far, but it sure looked like it was humming to end the Cleveland series, and we’ll see if it can pass the apparently difficult Baltimore test later this week. It’ll be crucial to do so — it helped sink their division title chances last year, and they’re currently tied with the Blue Jays for first despite dropping their first shot at the O’s a week ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Release of Yankees’ sign-stealing letter proves to be anticlimactic

At long last, the infamous letter that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent to Yankees’ general manager was revealed. Not because it was unsealed just yet, but instead, SNY’s Andy Martino obtained a copy and wrote an article about it. As Martino says, the Yankees did get caught stealing...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Yes Network#Pinstripe Alley#Cleveland Guardians Time#Bally Sports Great Lakes#Mlb Network#Era#Psa Twitter Spaces
Pinstripe Alley

How much has Gleyber Torres really regressed?

Gleyber Torres has not been the same player since his excellent 2019 season. In 2019, Torres slashed .278/.337/.535 for an OPS of .871, 38 home runs, and a wRC+ of 125. Additionally, 2019 was an improvement for Torres from his very good 2018 rookie season, where he had an OPS of .820 and a wRC+ of 121. Prior to the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Torres looked like a budding superstar, but was he?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Jose Trevino’s framing game is next-level

You may have noticed that Jose Trevino slowly taking over as the everyday catcher for the New York Yankees. While I was intrigued by the potential of Kyle Higashioka’s batted ball profile, his inability to make consistent contact has been apparent, at least so far. That’s opened the door for Trevino, who was quietly acquired just before the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets blame MLB for league-high 18 HBP: ‘They don’t care’

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Benches clear during Mets, Cardinals matchup following wild pitch

There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when Lopez threw a pitch near Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. “You can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy