ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Candy is always a treat–even in times of pandemic

By John Downs
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN3Fh_0fIcnBv600
Consumers are turning to chocolate and candy as they prioritize their emotional well-being. Ute Grabowsky - Photothek - Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

How Americans work, travel, socialize, and even shop will never be the same after the immense change the country has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This unique period has pushed people to reevaluate what they find important and how they spend their time. It has also changed how they celebrate holidays, special occasions, and everyday moments.

We all spent some time the last two years thinking about what matters the most. Increasingly, the answer is community. When you’re focusing on community at work or home, you’re going to celebrate more. You’re going to find joy in everyday things. You are going to mark every single holiday–and you’re going to need chocolate and candy to make those important moments a little sweeter.

In 2021, consumers re-engaged with the confectionery category after a tumultuous 2020 in which we were often physically separated from family, friends, and neighbors. While still not quite back to where we were pre-pandemic in terms of those engagements with our loved ones, we now know that those who celebrated the seasons and special occasions in 2021 went all in and celebrated big.

In 2021, chocolate and candy sales increased by 11% compared to 2020 and by more than 15% compared to 2019, as consumers increasingly focused on seasonal celebrations, sharing, gifting, and emotional well-being, according to the third annual “State of Treating” report recently published by the National Confectioners Association. The total confectionery category hit $36.9 billion in retail sales in 2021 and is projected to reach $44.9 billion in sales by 2026.

Never miss a story about retail

Now more than ever, people are focused on self-care and emotional well-being. In fact, 72 % of consumers believe that physical health and emotional wellbeing are connected. Because of this, consumers have recently found even more creative ways to incorporate chocolate and candy into important moments because of their uncanny ability to bring a little fun to those experiences.

With all of the changing trends, there is one thing that has remained constant over the years: people understand that chocolate and candy are treats and embrace them as a special social currency. To that end, 78% of all adults believe it is totally acceptable to occasionally enjoy a treat of chocolate or candy.

The shift to home-centricity has meant new opportunities for confectionery companies and their retail partners as consumers seek new treating moments with new items, new pack sizes, and new brands. From beloved classics to new offerings like zero sugar and organic, chocolate and candy companies are meeting consumers where they want to be met. The companies are providing more information about what’s in their products and bringing more transparency, choice, and portion guidance options to consumers seeking to manage their sugar intake–whether that’s buying candy for family celebrations at home, picking up a treat to share with friends, or treating yourself on the way out of the store.

With all the challenges we’ve faced these past two years, chocolate and candy have remained resilient as consumers looked to prioritize their emotional well-being and created a special place for these treats in their lives. In contrast to rising costs for families related to inflation, healthcare, and simply putting food on the table, candy remains a simple, affordable treat.

John Downs is the president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Currency#Inflation#Chocolate#Pandemic#Food Drink#Americans
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
KGUN 9

New Eggo Waffle Flavors Are Inspired By Rich Desserts

If your mornings could use a bit more joy, Eggo’s newest waffle flavors are dessert-inspired to help start your day on a sweet note. The brand’s new Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu Belgian-style Thick & Fluffy waffles are inspired by classic flavors you’d usually find after dinner, but are giving us an excuse to enjoy them for breakfast instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

Fortune

120K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy