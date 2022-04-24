ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler than normal temperatures for New Jersey this week

By News 12 Staff
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will remain on the cool side this week.

MONDAY: Any sun fades to clouds. Highs lower 60s.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers on-and-off. Nothing major. Milder mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Early showers break for sunshine. Much cooler highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Possible frost in the AM. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: AM frost possible. Mostly sunny. Highs upper- 50s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, middle 60s.

