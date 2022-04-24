ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Award for civic involvement given to UMassFive College Credit Union

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihmyz_0fIcjuLH00

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Bank Northeast magazine awarded UMASSFive College Federal Credit Union its 2022 Gold Community Champion Award in the category of Civic Involvement.

The Community Champion Awards from Banking Northeast celebrate organizations that have built innovative community partnerships, identified their communities in times of need, and demonstrated the importance of their collective effort to the community. UMassFive was was given the award for their “A Community You Can Count On” campaign.

National Alliance on Mental Illness offers support at Springfield event

As part of the campaign, the Credit Union acknowledges the importance of supporting non-profit organizations located within each of its communities. It also encourages UMassFive employees and members to foster a sense of community.

“In addition to the financial support that we provide to local organizations, we also offer resources including employee volunteerism, promotional assistance from our Marketing team, and engagement of our membership,” said Craig Boivin, VP of Marketing at UMassFive. “Our employees personally fundraise for select events with Credit Union support such as paid-time-off incentives for funds raised, and in-branch fundraising opportunities. We also welcome member engagement through donation drives in our branches, and promote fundraising for local organizations and events through our marketing channels.”

This campaign provides both financial and non-financial support to nearly 50 local programs, according to a news release from UMass Five College. Employees at UMassFive managed to raise over $20,000 for two local fundraising events and organized branch drives where 350 pounds of personal care items were collected to benefit local survival centers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Hadley, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

Children’s Study Home reopens residential program for foster kids

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home on Tuesday reopened its Cottage Latency Residential Treatment Program after extensive renovations and reorganization. The building at 38 Sherman St. will house 12 at-risk youngsters in foster care and state Department of Children and Families programs. With all new design aesthetics, security features and functionality, program staff want the space to be a warm, welcoming, safe and therapeutic environment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Credit#Mass#Bank Northeast#Civic Involvement#Banking Northeast#The Credit Union#Vp Of Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Springfield’s first pride parade on June 4

It’s time for Springfield’s first pride parade. Join the inaugural LGBTQIA pride parade on Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community, city officials, local businesses, families, and more will march in celebration beginning on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College at 1 Armory Street. The walk will end at Court Square in front of City Hall for the parade reception.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy