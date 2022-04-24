Award for civic involvement given to UMassFive College Credit Union

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Bank Northeast magazine awarded UMASSFive College Federal Credit Union its 2022 Gold Community Champion Award in the category of Civic Involvement.

The Community Champion Awards from Banking Northeast celebrate organizations that have built innovative community partnerships, identified their communities in times of need, and demonstrated the importance of their collective effort to the community. UMassFive was was given the award for their “A Community You Can Count On” campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Credit Union acknowledges the importance of supporting non-profit organizations located within each of its communities. It also encourages UMassFive employees and members to foster a sense of community.

“In addition to the financial support that we provide to local organizations, we also offer resources including employee volunteerism, promotional assistance from our Marketing team, and engagement of our membership,” said Craig Boivin, VP of Marketing at UMassFive. “Our employees personally fundraise for select events with Credit Union support such as paid-time-off incentives for funds raised, and in-branch fundraising opportunities. We also welcome member engagement through donation drives in our branches, and promote fundraising for local organizations and events through our marketing channels.”

This campaign provides both financial and non-financial support to nearly 50 local programs, according to a news release from UMass Five College. Employees at UMassFive managed to raise over $20,000 for two local fundraising events and organized branch drives where 350 pounds of personal care items were collected to benefit local survival centers in 2021.

