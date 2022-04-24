ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police say driver clocked in Ayrshire at ridiculous 148mph

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have issued a warning to drivers after a motorist was clocked at 148mph on an Ayrshire road. Officers said the motorist "almost flew past them" during routine speed checks on the A78, which runs...

www.bbc.com

BBC

David Hoyle: No one to blame over fatal tree crash

A council was not responsible for a motorist's death when a tree fell onto his car during a storm, a judge ruled. David Hoyle, 48, was driving west on the A287 between Ewshot and Rye Common, in Hampshire, on 6 June 2017 when the cherry tree collapsed. An expert for...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Quinn Parker: Mother of dead baby 'suffered bleeding days before'

A mother whose baby died 36 hours after being born suffered bleeding days before the birth, an inquest heard. Emmie Studencki said she had been admitted to Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust's (NUH's) maternity units three times before Quinn Parker was born on 14 July 2021. She told Nottingham Coroner's...
HEALTH
WZZM 13

Michigan men go to prison while 2 deaths are investigated

ALPENA, Mich. — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison while authorities continue to investigate the deaths of two women, including one whose remains were dug up in his backyard in the Alpena area. Joshua Wirgau was sentenced last week in a separate case involving a...
ALPENA, MI
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Boy, 13, dies after Northfield crash

A boy has died after he was critically injured in a crash with a car in Birmingham. The 13-year-old was riding his bike on Groveley Lane, Northfield, at 20:15 BST on Friday when the collision happened, West Midlands Police said. He died on Saturday and officers said his family were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Griff and Martha Thomas: Campaign to reopen 46 year old case

Campaigners want police to reopen an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a brother and sister nearly 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Pembrokeshire, in December 1976. An inquest concluded their deaths were a murder-suicide, but community newspaper Clebran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

