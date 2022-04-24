Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be developing along a cold front later Sunday through Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico meets up with the cooler, drier air to the north," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

Flooding downpours are expected to stretch from the United States-Mexico border to southern Indiana and western Kentucky both Sunday and Monday. Heavy storms are expected to first arrive in places like Abilene, Texas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis and Dallas late on Sunday, then move into Little Rock, Arkansas, Paducah, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday night.

"While the development of these storms alone would be enough to cause local flash flooding, a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front and hold it in place, allowing for a training effect of thunderstorms," explained Rinde.

When thunderstorms "train," this means storms form over and over again in a given location, raising the risk of flooding for that location.

AccuWeather meteorologists are reminding motorists to never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Flash flooding at night is particularly dangerous and even more difficult to spot while in a vehicle.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also begun issuing flood watches for areas from northeastern Texas to southern Missouri, including Wichita Falls, Texas, Springdale, Arkansas, and Springfield, Missouri, warning the public to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

"Some amounts will surpass 2 inches and the heaviest of this, from eastern Oklahoma to southern Missouri, will have already had some heavier rain events through the month," said Rinde.

So far in April, Little Rock and Paducah have had three days where over an inch of rainfall was reported in a 24-hour period, one as recent as last Wednesday for Little Rock. Memphis is already closing in on its average rainfall amount for the month of April, with nearly 5.50 inches of precipitation compared to the average of 5.87.

"The good news is that portions of Texas and Oklahoma are in need of rain to help put a dent in the drought conditions across a good amount of the state," Rinde said.

Over 15 percent of Texas is experiencing exceptional drought, with over half of the state in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Over a third of Oklahoma is under extreme drought as well. Since the beginning of the year, Dallas has only reported 53% of its average precipitation to date. Meanwhile, San Antonio, Texas, has only received 34% of its average since Jan. 1.

Aside from the risk of flash flooding, there can also be locally severe thunderstorms from this storm, particularly through Sunday night. Anywhere from southwestern Texas to southern Michigan can have severe weather ranging from hail and damaging wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph to even isolated tornadoes.

Cities like Abilene and San Angelo, Texas, could receive the biggest impacts, though AccuWeather forecasters are also eyeing an area from eastern Illinois to northeastern Michigan for more concentrated severe weather.

On Monday and Monday night, severe weather will become more isolated and remain contained to southeastern Texas and western Louisiana. By Tuesday, these storms will have arrived in the Carolinas, with much of the South Central finally receiving a break from downpours as high pressure builds.

