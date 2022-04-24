ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be developing along a cold front later Sunday through Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico meets up with the cooler, drier air to the north," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

Flooding downpours are expected to stretch from the United States-Mexico border to southern Indiana and western Kentucky both Sunday and Monday. Heavy storms are expected to first arrive in places like Abilene, Texas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis and Dallas late on Sunday, then move into Little Rock, Arkansas, Paducah, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday night.

"While the development of these storms alone would be enough to cause local flash flooding, a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front and hold it in place, allowing for a training effect of thunderstorms," explained Rinde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfKyl_0fIchvIQ00

When thunderstorms "train," this means storms form over and over again in a given location, raising the risk of flooding for that location.

AccuWeather meteorologists are reminding motorists to never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Flash flooding at night is particularly dangerous and even more difficult to spot while in a vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtTG4_0fIchvIQ00

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also begun issuing flood watches for areas from northeastern Texas to southern Missouri, including Wichita Falls, Texas, Springdale, Arkansas, and Springfield, Missouri, warning the public to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

"Some amounts will surpass 2 inches and the heaviest of this, from eastern Oklahoma to southern Missouri, will have already had some heavier rain events through the month," said Rinde.

So far in April, Little Rock and Paducah have had three days where over an inch of rainfall was reported in a 24-hour period, one as recent as last Wednesday for Little Rock. Memphis is already closing in on its average rainfall amount for the month of April, with nearly 5.50 inches of precipitation compared to the average of 5.87.

"The good news is that portions of Texas and Oklahoma are in need of rain to help put a dent in the drought conditions across a good amount of the state," Rinde said.

Over 15 percent of Texas is experiencing exceptional drought, with over half of the state in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Over a third of Oklahoma is under extreme drought as well. Since the beginning of the year, Dallas has only reported 53% of its average precipitation to date. Meanwhile, San Antonio, Texas, has only received 34% of its average since Jan. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dUGY_0fIchvIQ00

Aside from the risk of flash flooding, there can also be locally severe thunderstorms from this storm, particularly through Sunday night. Anywhere from southwestern Texas to southern Michigan can have severe weather ranging from hail and damaging wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph to even isolated tornadoes.

Cities like Abilene and San Angelo, Texas, could receive the biggest impacts, though AccuWeather forecasters are also eyeing an area from eastern Illinois to northeastern Michigan for more concentrated severe weather.

On Monday and Monday night, severe weather will become more isolated and remain contained to southeastern Texas and western Louisiana. By Tuesday, these storms will have arrived in the Carolinas, with much of the South Central finally receiving a break from downpours as high pressure builds.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 6

Related
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paducah, TX
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Memphis, TX
State
Arkansas State
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Flash Flood#Thunderstorms#Drought
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy