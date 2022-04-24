ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens fire destroys at least one restaurant, spreads to 2 other businesses

 3 days ago

A fast-moving fire destroyed at least one business before spreading to two others in Queens overnight Sunday.

The fire started in the basement of a Texas Chicken and Pizza restaurant located at 64-01 Broadway in Woodside, just after midnight and triggered a second alarm several minutes later.

The fire destroyed the store and spread to two other attached businesses including a barbershop and wine and liquor store.

"I was just walking down the street and I saw the fire, then I got scared and called 911," a witness said.

It appeared that the building also housed several residential apartments above the businesses and people were forced out of their homes.

It's not clear how many people lived there.

People at a nearby lounge described what happened.

"We were in the lounge and we heard a big noise," one man said. "It was a fire truck and everything and we came out and saw the place burning. This is a very busy intersection and a lot of traffic comes here because of the businesses around here so this will have a huge impact."

There were three minor injuries reported.

Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire, which was placed under control around 1:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

