ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Welcome to MeTV!

metv.com
 3 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Washington D.C. affiliate WTTG on channel 5.3. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Are you watching MeTV on Frndly TV? Switch to the streaming schedule. 5:00am. Remind Me. Highway Patrol. Mistaken Identity (s3, ep5)...

www.metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Hollywood Reporter

Focus Features Touts ‘Downton Abbey 2,’ Todd Field’s ‘Tar’ at CinemaCon

Focus Features — which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — came to CinemaCon on Wednesday to woo theater owners with a diverse slate of specialty films, including Downton Abbey: A New Era. “Movie theaters are sacred spaces and vital to our culture,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski told theater owners gathered in Las Vegas this week, adding he remembers holding the hand of his future wife for the first time at a theater.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Downton Abbey: A New Era': Film Review'The Gilded Age' Finale: Writers Talk Mrs. Russell's "Ultimate Triumph" and Their Progress on Season 2Raging Fire...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy