Wilson County, NC

Man charged in 1997, 2002 rape cases

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
Johnny Wayne Bynum

Authorities have charged a Wilson man in two cold-case rapes from 1997 and 2002.

Arrest warrants were served late Thursday on 61-year-old Johnny Wayne Bynum, who has a listed address on the 500 block of Walnut Street. He was booked into the Wilson County Detention Center under a combined $2 million secured bond.

The Wilson Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office each had a case where Bynum’s DNA matched the suspect’s profile. Police and sheriff’s investigators worked together to obtain new information.

FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

Bynum appeared Friday morning in Wilson County District Court on two counts of first-degree rape and one count each of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary.

Chief District Court Judge William C. Farris appointed Tom Sallenger to represent Bynum after he requested a court-appointed attorney during his arraignment. Bynum remained incarcerated as of Friday.

In the 1997 case, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies allege Bynum kindapped a woman by unlawfully confining and restraining her and moving her from one place to another without her consent, according to an arrest warrant. He’s accused of using a black handgun to assault the victim, inflicting bodily harm, and raping her.

The offenses happened on May 2 and May 3, 1997, according to the warrant.

In the 2002 case, Wilson police say Bynum broke into a woman’s home between 3:30 and 4 a.m. on May 25 and committed first-degree rape. The arrest warrant in that case also was issued on Thursday.

LENGTHY RECORD

Bynum was imprisoned three times on rape and attempted rape convictions from Wilson County since 1977, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

He was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in July 1977 for an April 1977 offense and was imprisoned from the date of his conviction until his release on March 2, 1981.

Bynum was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape in April 1983 and convicted on Feb. 2, 1984. Bynum was sent to state prison until his release on Aug. 11, 1990.

He was charged with attempted second-degree rape in June 2002 and convicted in January 2004. Bynum was imprisoned again and released on Feb. 7, 2009.

The May 2002 rape with which Bynum was charged last week allegedly occurred a month and a day before the 2002 attempted rape.

Comments / 7

The Wilson Times

