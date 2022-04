Ubisoft has just released the new 1.5.1 update for their most recent Assassin’s Creed title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and it has introduced a whole lot more into the game. Alongside the usual bug fixes and balancing issues, developer Ubisoft have also added a couple of new features to the game. From 21 April to 12 May there will be a limited time in-game event called the Ostara Festival. Activities completed during the festival will result in all-new weapons and rewards which can be claimed. New rewards would also be able to be claimed during River Raids which have been set to make their return.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO