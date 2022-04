A red tide off the coast of Orange County and the South Bay was raising concerns among wildlife experts, as the murky waters, caused by blooming algae that pose a risk for seabirds.Drone video captured a pod of dolphins playing and swimming without a care in the reddish brown water. "I call it chocolate water," said Eric Martin. Martin is the head aquarist at the Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach. He took the video of the dolphins, along with a stunning photo of a gray whale. That's when he noticed the red tide. It's been spotted up and down the coast, from Santa...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO