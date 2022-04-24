ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and breezy Sunday, front brings rain and cooler temps starting tomorrow

 3 days ago

Waking up to 60s Sunday morning with warm and breezy weather by the afternoon. Once again highs will reach the low to mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Although there is no severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center at this time, a few of the storms in the afternoon could have gusty winds.

That front will cool things down to 60s for highs and 40s for lows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning, so don’t stow away the jacket, just yet. But maybe the heavy coat can go!

