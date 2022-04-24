ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, OH

Bobcat brought to Bellevue

Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE — A new authorized Bobcat company in Bellevue will serve customers in north-central Ohio. MJD Motorsports has been officially selected as an authorized dealer of the Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment. Currently, the motorsports company serves commercial customers and...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
Sandusky Register

Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
SANDUSKY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
CUMBERLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bellevue, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sandusky Register

School notes: Margaretta, Edison, Port Clinton, Sandusky, Clyde

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the Schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information. CASTALIA. For April, the Castalia Lions Club and Civista Bank chose these Margaretta High School students as their "students of the month,"...
SANDUSKY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's Free Fishing Days fall on Father's Day weekend this year

Spend time with dad catching some fish! Ohioans can fish for free during the state's Free Fishing Days. Anglers are invited to take part in the annual free fishing weekend in June, which happens to be Father's Day weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. On June 18...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Mjd Motorsports#The Bobcat Company#Doosan Bobcat
Sandusky Register

Mack Iron promotes a pair

The Mack Iron Works Co., a leading metal fabricator in Sandusky since 1901, serving both the construction and petrochemical industries, recently announced changes in its management team that took effect on Jan. 1. Peter P. Kowalski Jr. assumed the office of president, and Thomas M. Hastings assumed the office of...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Bellevue's Ethan Mohr throws second straight shutout

BELLEVUE — Bellevue senior Ethan Mohr is dealing. The 6-foot-7 right-hander threw his second straight shutout on Tuesday, blanking rival Clyde 3-0. Mohr, who lowered his earned-run average this season to 0.23 (one earned run in 30 innings) allowed only two hits, struck out eight and didn’t allow a Fliers baserunner to reach third base on yet another cold April day.
BELLEVUE, OH
Sandusky Register

PREP ROUNDUP: Maleah Clinton launches walk-off home run for Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Sandusky junior Maleah Clinton hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Blue Streaks their first SBC Lake softball victory of the season, 11-10 over Norwalk. “She hit it right into the teeth of the wind,” Sandusky coach Bob...
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sandusky Register

Swimming not allowed at Old Woman Creek

HURON — The water at the Old Woman Creek, a national estuarine research reserve and state nature preserve, may be clean along the lakeshore — but swimming there is not allowed. Officials at the preserve would like to make that clear after a recent Register article, “A funny...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Huron Schools picks 2 treasurer finalists

HURON — Huron Schools named its remaining candidates being considered for the treasurer position. Fostoria Schools treasurer Paul DeMarco and Bedford Schools treasurer Bill Parkinson are the district's finalists, Ohio School Boards Association consultant Teri Morgan told the Register Tuesday. Huron Schools hasn't had a full-time treasurer since last...
HURON, OH
Sandusky Register

Wightman-Wieber serves the community

Mothers’ grief was turned into a purposeful, productive mission for the good of all Erie County. When 16-year-old Sandusky High School friends, Michelle Wightman and Karrie Ann Wieber, were tragically killed in a car-train accident on Feb. 19, 1989, their mothers bonded. Darlene (Wightman) Lowery and Karleen Wieber turned...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

Karen R. Schick

NORWALK — Karen R. Schick, 74, of Norwalk, passed Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Norwalk to the late Elizabeth (Stallkamp) and Walter Kluding. Mrs. Schick was a graduate of St. Paul High School, Class of 1965, and retired from Vacationland...
NORWALK, OH
Sandusky Register

Mildred Gant

SANDUSKY — Mildred Gant, 99, of Sandusky, Ohio, died Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, in the Providence Care Center, Sandusky. She was born March 29, 1923, to Eugene and Minnie (Bench) Glass, in Slicksville, Pennsylvania, and lived in Castalia with her husband Herman until her children graduated from Margaretta High School. She was employed in social service with CAC for over 10 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church; the Busy Bee Circle; American Legion Auxiliary; and the Thomas Neill Relief Corps. Mildred also supported the Herman Gant Scholarship Award every year, which is an award given out to the top academic athlete from Margaretta High School each year in honor of Mildred’s son Herman Gant.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Sandusky planting trees for Arbor Day

SANDUSKY — Sandusky's government will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday with two separate tree planting ceremonies. • At 9 a.m., the city will host its annual Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the Sandusky Greenhouse, 601 Franklin st. City commissioner Dave Waddington will read the Arbor Day proclamation before the planting of one crimson king maple tree.
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy