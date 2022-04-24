Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend SCDN Graphics Department

Wisconsin State News

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.

The victims have been identified as Tanya M. Rodriguez, 44, and James K. Carolfi, 52, both of the Town of Day. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office expressed its condolences to the Rodriguez and Carolfi families. They asked for respect of their privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the Stratford Fire Department, the Wisconsin DOJ - DCI State Fire Marshals, the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, it was determined that the man and woman were deceased prior to the fire.

Foul play has been ruled out and the deaths were found to be accidental in nature and are believed to be caused by electrocution from fractal wood burning - a technique in which high-voltage electricity is used to burn lightning or tree-like patterns into wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the garage before spreading to the home. They believe that the electrocutions caused by the fractal wood-burning equipment likely caused the structure fire.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office wishes to alert citizens of the dangers of fractal wood burning. This is an art form that has gained popularity on social media sites such as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

The fractal burning process typically uses a high-voltage transformer, often repurposed from a microwave oven, to flow current across wood items that have been soaked with a chemical solution.