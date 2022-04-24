ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evb2y_0fIcbmF100
Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department

Wisconsin State News

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.

The victims have been identified as Tanya M. Rodriguez, 44, and James K. Carolfi, 52, both of the Town of Day. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office expressed its condolences to the Rodriguez and Carolfi families. They asked for respect of their privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the Stratford Fire Department, the Wisconsin DOJ - DCI State Fire Marshals, the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, it was determined that the man and woman were deceased prior to the fire. 

Foul play has been ruled out and the deaths were found to be accidental in nature and are believed to be caused by electrocution from fractal wood burning - a technique in which high-voltage electricity is used to burn lightning or tree-like patterns into wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the garage before spreading to the home. They believe that the electrocutions caused by the fractal wood-burning equipment likely caused the structure fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzvyW_0fIcbmF100
Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trendpintrest

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office wishes to alert citizens of the dangers of fractal wood burning. This is an art form that has gained popularity on social media sites such as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. 

The fractal burning process typically uses a high-voltage transformer, often repurposed from a microwave oven, to flow current across wood items that have been soaked with a chemical solution. 

Comments / 10

Taylor Kress
3d ago

That fractal burning was around way before TikTok even existed.

Reply(6)
11
Mackinnon Johnson
3d ago

why blame tiktok if it's been around for years sure it may have brought it into light again but surly ppl have learned what to do or what not to do and my condolences to the family's

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphics Department#Doj
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SCDNReports

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetaminegeorgia state police. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr., age 60, of Grady County, GA. Sangster was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
Outdoor Life

Lightning Strike Kills Herd of Deer, a Wild Story from the OL Archives

Through the years, we’ve covered quite a few strange scenarios involving whitetail deer. There was the Arkansas buck that got stuck goring its own leg, the Michigan doe that tackled a high school cross country runner, and the case of the Pennsylvania police officers who discovered a live deer in the back of a trunk during a traffic stop. But one of the all-time weirdest deer scenarios goes back to 2010, when a lightning strike killed a herd of deer in southeastern Wisconsin.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Walmart Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin Has … An Obvious Misspelling

HUDSON, WIS. (WCCO) — A Walmart sign just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin is turning some heads. Outside the retail store on 2222 Crest View Drive, a large sign shows “Walmarrt.” According to Walmart, its corporate office took a call from the store Wednesday about the sign and it appears part of the sign blew off. In video taken at the store, the font does appear to be larger on the last two letters. Walmart says repairs are expected soon. (credit: CBS) A Reddit post from February pointed out the typo, so it’s been in this state for a while and has inspired some funny takes in the meantime. “That’s where the Pirates shop,” said one user. “Oh, that’s a turnt up WalMarrt,” said another.
HUDSON, WI
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SCDNReports

Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
124K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy