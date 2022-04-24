Shooting Outside Dillon County Nightclub Kills 22-year-old SCDN Graphics Department

DILLON COUNTY, S.C

Sheriff Douglas Pernell says a 22-year-old male was shot and killed early Saturday outside a bar in Dillon.

Currently, Pernell said possible witnesses aren't cooperating much.

He urged anyone with details to speak up.

Currently, the name of the victim isn't being released, according to Donnie Grimsley, Dillon County Coroner.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact the Dillon County Sheriff's Office at 843-841-3721 or 912.