Florence County, SC

A Bicyclist was Hit and Run in Florence County- Police Search for Suspect

SCDNReports
 3 days ago

A Bicyclist was Hit and Run in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that collided with a bicyclist on Saturday morning.

Information about the victim and their condition has not been made public.

It happened in Florence County on East Palmetto Street near South McCurdy Road.

According to officials, the vehicle is probably a 2004-2007 Buick Rendezvous, which is light in color and has been damaged on its driver's side headlight.

Anyone with information about those responsible is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 to submit an anonymous tip.

