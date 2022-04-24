ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 in critical condition after east side shooting

 3 days ago

A man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday on Indy’s east side.

Officers heard gunshots just after 1:30 a.m. at the Budget 8 Inn in the 6800 block of East 21st Street. Upon arrival, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside of the rooms on the property. He was shortly taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition at this time.

There is no other information available at this time. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering […]
Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday on Indy’s near west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs. Police said officers located a victim with […]
3 people found dead following police standoff on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday after police were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block...
Family remembers Lafayette man killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of a northeast Indy apartment complex Thursday night turned deadly after it ended in gunfire. The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, who family members have identified as 30-year-old Terrence […]
Man pistol-whipped at Indianapolis hotel, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party. IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m. They found a man who had been hit in the face […]
