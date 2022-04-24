ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Body found in van outside Lebanon Walmart

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle outside a Walmart on Saturday evening.

According to Lebanon police, officers received a call around 5:17 p.m. in regards to a possible deceased person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased individual inside a van.

Man wanted for fatally shooting roommate at Antioch home

Authorities believe that the individual was living inside the van. There were no signs of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing.

At this time the identity of the deceased individual is unknown. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

