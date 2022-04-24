ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting: Bands are for teenagers

Cover picture for the articleSting doesn't believe "any grown man" can be in a band. The 70-year-old singer was a member of The Police from 1977 until 1983 before the trio - which also included Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers - went their separate ways and the 'Every Breath You Take' hitmaker believes staying in...

