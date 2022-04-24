French election turnout at 26.41% at 1200 CET, down on 2017

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Voter turnout in the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday was 26.41% by midday (1000 GMT), interior ministry data showed.

The turnout figure was lower than at the same time in 2017, when it stood at 28.23%, but higher than the first round of 2022 two weeks ago, when it came in at 25.48% by noon. Analysts say a low turnout adds to uncertainty surrounding the final result.

Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.

Reporting by Layli Foroudi Writing by Geert De Clercq

