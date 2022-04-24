Police: Man in critical condition after East Farmingdale crash

A West Babylon man is in critical condition after he was ejected out of a car in East Farmingdale.

Police say Joshua Campos was driving southbound on Route 109 Saturday night, just north of the Southern State Parkway.

That's when he left the roadway, hit a utility pole, a fire hydrant and another utility pole before being ejected from the car.

The 25-year-old was airlifted to a hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.