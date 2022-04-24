ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Local Treatment Center Receives Recognition

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 3 days ago

A local drug and alcohol treatment center is celebrating a recent state recognition. The Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center has been named a Center of Excellence for inpatient treatment of opioid...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
Butler, PA
Health
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood Medical Center debtor files bankruptcy complaint

Ellwood City Medical Center Operations is seeking to recover $27,000 in transfers from Transport U LLC. An April court complaint filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky states Ellwood City Medical Center Operations LLC is a debtor in the ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case against Americore Holdings, the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center before the company filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County shelters beyond capacity; unable to take strays

Mercer County Humane Society is advising members of the community to pay extra attention to their pets as all shelters in Mercer County are beyond capacity. The organization posted to their Facebook page to let people know that shelters will not be able to take in any strays until the Dog Warden returns Monday, and that strays could potentially be re-located to Erie.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Peer Support#Wellbeing#A Center Of Excellence#Centers Of Excellence#The Center Of Excellence#Butlerradio Com
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Tech Council Launches Apprenticeship Program

(TNS) — Lainey Yockey had worked for three years as a communications manager at a nonprofit agency when she realized there wasn't much opportunity for growth. The 27-year-old Greenfield resident applied a number of places and received little feedback, and she wasn't interested in building a huge debt by going back to college. Then, she saw a Pittsburgh Technology Council ad for a new program called Apprenti.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy