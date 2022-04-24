ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Lawmaker to Lead Informational Meeting

By Tyler Friel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local lawmaker will convene an informational meeting Monday to discuss legislation to streamline permitting and prevent flooding. State...

Comments / 3

WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Department of Aging Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities

Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres discusses Governor Wolf's plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to assist older Pennsylvanians and individuals with disabilities, in Warminster, PA. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) WARMINSTER, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres was joined yesterday by Sen. Maria Collett, AARP Pennsylvania and...
WARMINSTER, PA
inForney.com

New bill could change primary system in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. — With the introduction of SB-690 to the Pennsylvania state senate, major alterations to how primaries function in the state could be underway. The bill would make it so voters who are registered independent or unaffiliated could participate in state primaries. It would allow these individuals to arrive at polling locations and request either a Democrat or Republican primary ballot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daryl Metcalfe
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
U.S. Politics
WGAL

Some Pennsylvanians receive mailing with information about voting

The 8 On Your Side team is hearing from viewers about a mailing they're getting about mail-in voting. The Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center sent letters explaining voting by mail, along with a mail-in ballot application. The organizations help voters register and get people to the polls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

