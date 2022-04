ROUGH AND READY (CBS13) — It’s the Rough and Ready Fire Department, and yes things are rough. The department in the small Nevada County town has already had to cut more than $200,000 in expenses and that’s not even enough. But the community there wants to make sure they keep their small-town fire department. “I have a husband with heart problems, COPD, AFib, diabetes and whenever he’s in trouble, they’re right here,” said Rough and Ready resident Josslin Macmenicall. For Macmenicall and her husband, the local firefighters are their lifeline. “He’s actually went once and they brought him back,” she said of her husband....

ROUGH AND READY, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO