Animals

Inspiral ruled out of 1000 Guineas

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
John and Thady Gosden’s Qipco 1000 Guineas favourite Inspiral will miss the fillies’ Classic next week.

The unbeaten three-year-old had headed the market all winter ever since she concluded her juvenile campaign with a straightforward success in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

She had already won the May Hill at Doncaster prior to that and looked a rock solid proposition for the Guineas.

However, in recent days the market vibes had not been strong and connections admitted on Friday her preparation had not been “100 percent straightforward”.

Chris Richardson, managing director to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “John Gosden had an in-depth discussion with the boss, Mrs Thompson, and following that it was decided that sadly she would miss the 1000 Guineas.

“John Gosden feels she wasn’t really ready for the race and when you receive that advice from a trainer such as John, you follow it and now we’ll look to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot as part of her programme.

“It is disappointing for all concerned but we must heed their advice.

“Royal Ascot is a favoured meeting of the Thompsons and we’ve had success there previously, it’s the start of the year and we’ve still got lots of opportunities going forward.”

Inspiral’s absence sees Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism as the 11-4 market leader with Betfair.

newschain

New Mandate defies lengthy absence to land Ascot victory

After a titanic battle, the first two home in Ascot’s Listed Paradise Stakes are set to clash again in the Lockinge at Newbury. The Ralph Beckett-trained New Mandate got the better of William Knight’s Sir Busker, with Frankie Dettori’s mount coming out on top by a neck in the one-mile event, a trial for the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal Meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

Gabynako out to end season on a high

Gabynako will not be winning out of turn if he can strike Grade One gold for the first time in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown on Thursday. Narrowly beaten by subsequent Grand National hero Noble Yeats on his chasing debut at Galway, Gavin Cromwell’s charge opened his account at the second attempt at Fairyhouse before being placed at the highest level on three successive occasions.
WORLD
newschain

Fahey content as Guineas bid nears with Perfect Power

Richard Fahey is quietly confident regarding the chances of Perfect Power ahead of his bid for the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The colt made a perfect start to the season when landing the Greenham Stakes at Newbury earlier in the month, prevailing comfortably by a length and half from Richard Hannon’s Lusail.
ANIMALS
newschain

Angel Bleu to wait for French Guineas

Ralph Beckett has confirmed Angel Bleu will miss the Qipco 2000 Guineas this weekend in favour of a trip to Paris for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains. The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner reappeared in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, where he was third to Perfect Power. Speaking at Ascot...
ANIMALS
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Chris Richardson
newschain

The Nice Guy follows up Cheltenham triumph

The Nice Guy capped an unbeaten first season when following up his Cheltenham win in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Trained by Willie Mullins, The Nice Guy was sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance in the Albert Bartlett and ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, but he saw off stable companion Minella Cocooner and the pair fought out the finish again.
SPORTS
newschain

Allaho storms to all-the-way Punchestown Gold Cup win

Allaho put up an imperious display when proving his stamina in no uncertain terms in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. The dual Ryanair Chase winner had not run over three miles since meeting with defeat in the Savills Chase of 2020 – and in the interim he has well and truly shown himself to be the best chaser in training over two and a half miles.
SPORTS
newschain

Princess Zoe not for passing in Sagaro Stakes

Princess Zoe came out on top in a pulsating finish to the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot. The Tony Mullins-trained mare had to be tough under Joey Sheridan in the closing stages as she was challenged on both sides. Hughie Morrison’s Quickthorn laid down his bid down the centre of...
ANIMALS
#Guineas#Inspiral#Betfair
newschain

Facile Vega records Cheltenham-Punchestown double

Facile Vega was made to pull out all the stops to maintain his unbeaten record in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race at Punchestown. But Quevega’s son proved he possesses plenty of guts to go with his undoubted quality in seeing off his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Redemption Day, who was well fancied but disappointed in the championship event at Cheltenham.
SPORTS
newschain

Paisley Park makes Irish bow in Punchestown feature

Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park will compete away from home turf for the first time when he contests the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on Thursday. The 10-year-old is a regular in top-class staying hurdles and took the ultimate prize in the division when landing the Cheltenham Festival Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019.
WORLD
newschain

Search for missing woman continues at remote beauty spot

A search for a missing woman who is thought to have been murdered is continuing at a remote beauty spot. More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring the area of dense forest land in Lancashire looking for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon. Police have said there is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

P&O urges Grant Shapps to stop asking chief executive to quit

P&O Ferries has urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to stop demanding its chief executive resigns over the sacking of nearly 800 seafarers. The Cabinet minister issued his latest plea for Peter Hebblethwaite to quit on Wednesday, claiming “he will have to go”. But the ferry operator said calls...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York of his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed. Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.
POLITICS
newschain

Senior Conservative MPs question proposed privatisation of Channel 4

Senior Conservative MPs have questioned the proposed privatisation of Channel 4, with one former cabinet minister voicing “profound scepticism about the wisdom” of the plans. Details of the Government’s proposals to sell off Channel 4 will be published on Thursday, culture minister Julia Lopez told MPs. She...
U.K.
