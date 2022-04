Elon Musk may soon be Twitter's owner, but he still can't tweet whatever he wants. Musk isn't allowed to post tweets about his Twitter acquisition if they “disparage the company or any of its representatives," according to an SEC filing reported by Bloomberg. Though he's allowed to publicly discuss the deal, he can't paint the company or its leaders in a bad light. It's unclear what the ramifications are for Musk if he decides to tweet critically about Twitter anyway — given he's been doing that for years, and continues to do so this week.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO