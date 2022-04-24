Missing Man From Florida

Missing From Florida State Florida State Police

Florida State News

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Andrew Grahm Osborne was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the area of 3773 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Osborne is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has dyed green hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing. According to his family, Osborne has health issues that require medication.

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).