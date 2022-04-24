ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Missing Man From Florida

 3 days ago

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Andrew Grahm Osborne was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the area of 3773 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Osborne is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has dyed green hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing. According to his family, Osborne has health issues that require medication. 

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

