2022 primary election: Early voting locations in the Triangle

Voting early can be a simple and convenient way to avoid long lines at polling places on Election Day.

During the early voting period:

Voters are able to cast a ballot at any open early voting location in their county over the span of a few weeks.

Voters can also register to vote in-person at any early voting location in their county.

Early voting begins April 28 and ends on May 14 . You can take these next few weeks to learn more about the candidates in your jurisdiction and ensure you’re all set to hit the polls.

Here’s how to find where you can vote during the early voting period, plus some polling place locations in Chatham, Durham, Johnston, Orange and Wake counties.

How to find polling places using your NC voter record

If you’re registered to vote, you can visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup and find your voter record. You’ll need to fill in your first and last name, as well as your voter status, which will either be “registered” or “removed or denied.”

If you’re registered to vote, here’s some of the key information you’ll find:

County : Knowing which county you’re registered in will help you determine where you can vote early.

Election Day polling place : Your precinct has a specific voting site for Election Day (which can also be found in your voter record), but if you choose to vote early, you can vote at any early voting location in your county.

A sample ballot : Find a sample ballot for the upcoming election based on your precinct.

To learn more about how you can register to vote, visit newsobserver.com/news .

How to find your early voting location in North Carolina

To find your early voting options in your county, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite .

You’ll use the drop-down box to select your registration county (which can be found in your voter record), then you’ll click the “Find Sites” button.

Here, you’ll find up to date information on the one-stop early voting sites, daily hours of operation, addresses and a Google Maps function to get directions to the polling place.

Where to vote early in Chatham County, NC

Here are the early voting sites in Chatham County:

CCCC Health Science Building : 75 Ballentrae Ct. in Pittsboro

: 75 Ballentrae Ct. in Pittsboro Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center : 1192 US Hwy 64 Business West in Pittsboro

: 1192 US Hwy 64 Business West in Pittsboro Goldston Town Hall : 40A Coral Ave. in Goldston

: 40A Coral Ave. in Goldston New Hope Baptist Church : 581 New Hope Church Rd. in Apex

: 581 New Hope Church Rd. in Apex Paul Braxton Gym : 115 S 3rd Ave. in Siler City

Where to vote early in Durham County, NC

Here are the early voting sites in Durham County:

Durham Tech Main Campus : 1616 Cooper St. in Durham

: 1616 Cooper St. in Durham East Regional Library : 211 Lick Creek Ln. in Durham

: 211 Lick Creek Ln. in Durham Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship : 4907 Garrett Rd. in Durham

: 4907 Garrett Rd. in Durham Main Library : 300 N. Roxboro St. in Durham

: 300 N. Roxboro St. in Durham NCCU Onestop : 640 Nelson St. in Durham

: 640 Nelson St. in Durham North Regional Library : 221 Milton Rd. in Durham

: 221 Milton Rd. in Durham South Regional Library : 4505 S. Alston Ave. in Durham

: 4505 S. Alston Ave. in Durham The River Church : 4900 Prospectus Dr. in Durham

Where to vote early in Johnston County, NC

Here are the early voting sites in Johnston County:

Archer Lodge Community Building : 14009 Buffalo Rd. in Clayton

: 14009 Buffalo Rd. in Clayton Cleveland Community Church : 8246 Cleveland Rd. in Smithfield

: 8246 Cleveland Rd. in Smithfield First Baptist Church Ministry Center : 125 S. Fourth St. in Smithfield

: 125 S. Fourth St. in Smithfield The Church at Clayton Crossing : 11407 US 70 BUS HWY W in Clayton

Where to vote early in Orange County, NC

Here are the early voting sites available to registered voters in Orange County:

Carrboro Town Hall Complex : 108 Bim St. in Carrboro

: 108 Bim St. in Carrboro Chapel of the Cross : 304 E. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill

: 304 E. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill DSS Orange Works in lieu of BOE office : 113 Mayo St. in Hillsborough

: 113 Mayo St. in Hillsborough Efland Ruritan Club Building : 3009 Forrest Ave. in Efland

: 3009 Forrest Ave. in Efland Seymour Center : 2551 Homestead Rd. in Chapel Hill

Where to vote early in Wake County, NC

Here are the early voting sites available to registered voters in Wake County: