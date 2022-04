Prominent local business owner Doug Sayer is reminding hunters to always include an emergency kit in their packs after he recently broke his femur and was forced to wait about 12 hours in the Alaskan mud and rain for a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Sayer spoke to the Idaho State Journal by phone Monday about breaking his leg on Easter Sunday while hunting the world’s largest bear, a brown bear on Kodiak Island off the coast of Alaska with his wife, Shelly. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO