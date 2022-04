The best solutions are sometimes the simplest ones, or at least the ones that look so simple you’d be surprised they could actually do a lot more than you presumed. There is no shortage of minimalist desks available these days that cater to different needs and different aesthetic tastes. Some take that minimalism to heart, while others make a few detours off the beaten path. What all these different desks have in common is the need to meet the needs of modern work and lifestyles, many of which involve a number of electronic devices. That’s why many desks try to offer one charging feature or another, often with the result of complicating the design of the furniture. In contrast, this looks like it’s nothing more than a glorified slab of wood on metal legs, but it actually has a few tricks up its sleeves or, in this case, in its frame.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO