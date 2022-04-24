ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nigel Slater’s recipes for asparagus and cannellini beans, and salmon with tomato

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sbnjt_0fIcWM5g00
Green peace: asparagus and cannellini beans with mint.

I wanted a sauce, quick to make, bright, tart and refreshing, that would work with whatever I brought back from the shops. The only rule was it had to use up the tomatoes I had bought and not used. Tomatoes whose smell tempted, but never really delivered in terms of flavour. The sort that end up in the pot, under the grill or in the oven rather than being used in the first, much-anticipated tomato salad of the year.

There is a temptation to throw everything in the spice rack at a fruit or vegetable that has let you down. It is invariably unwise. I start with a bit of heat (chillies or ginger); something aromatic (thyme, oregano or basil) and either a little sugar or a shot of acidity (lemon, wine vinegar or the pickle juice from a jar) depending on what you are serving it with. So the tomatoes were chopped and softened with chilli, garlic and a glass of white wine; thyme and lemon zest were added and a little fish stock to give a light sauce in which to poach some fat pieces of fish.

The asparagus season is going full tilt and I’m making the most of it, this week with a soup, both substantial and vegan, of beans, coconut and mint. I made twice as much as I needed, as it keeps well for a day or two. Nothing better to come home to than a bowl of soup in the pot. My first idea was to blend part of the soup to a thick purée and stir it back in to thicken and enrich, but I liked the delicate, milkier version, too – it’s better for dunking my bread.

Asparagus and cannellini beans with mint

Part soup, part vegetable (vegan) stew, this recipe works with cannellini, flageolet or haricot beans. If you like a thick, velvety consistency, then put a third of the soup through a blender or food processor and return to the pan and bring back up to heat. Serves 4

spring onions 6

olive oil 2 tbsp

garlic 3 cloves

ground turmeric 1 tsp

ground coriander 1 tsp

cannellini or haricot beans 2 x 400g cans

vegetable stock 500 ml

coconut milk 1 can

asparagus 2 bunches

lemon 1

parsley 25g

mint 15g

Roughly chop the spring onions, discarding the dark green tips of the stalks. In a large, deep saucepan, warm the olive oil over a moderate heat, add the spring onions and let them cook for 5 or 6 minutes until soft.

Peel and finely slice the garlic and stir into the spring onion, leave to cook for a couple of minutes, then stir in the ground turmeric and coriander. Continue cooking for a minute or two, then add the white beans and their liquor, the vegetable stock and coconut milk, and a generous seasoning of salt and black pepper. Bring to the boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer.

Trim the asparagus, removing any tough ends, then cut into short lengths. Add to the soup and continue cooking for 7-8 minutes until the spears and stalks are tender. (For perfection, you could add the thick stalks a couple of minutes before the thin spears.) Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice, then strain into the soup. Check the seasoning. Remove the leaves from the parsley and mint and chop fairly finely, then stir into the soup and ladle into deep bowls.

Salmon with tomato and lemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmukQ_0fIcWM5g00
Gone fishing: salmon with tomato and lemon. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

The sauce can be made the day before should you wish, brought up to heat and the fish added just before you need it. A good thick piece of salmon will take about 15 minutes, but you could use other varieties if you prefer. Serves 4

tomatoes 600g, ripe

red chillies 2, medium hot

garlic 3 cloves

white wine 250ml

fish stock 350ml

thyme sprigs 6

lemon 1

salmon 4 x 250g pieces

parsley 20g

To finish:

parsley 4 tbsp, chopped

lemon finely grated zest of half

Roughly chop the tomatoes, then put them in a stainless-steel or enamelled saucepan over a moderate heat. Halve the chillies lengthwise – removing the seeds if you wish – and stir into the tomatoes. Peel and thinly slice the garlic, then add to the pan. Continue cooking for about 10 minutes.

Pour the white wine into the pan, continuing cooking for a minute or two, then pour in the fish stock and continue simmering. Remove the thyme leaves from their stalks and chop them finely, then add to the tomatoes with a grinding of black pepper. Grate the zest of the lemon into the pan, then squeeze and reserve the juice.

Cut the salmon into four thick pieces and lower carefully into the pan, spoon some of the sauce over the fish, then continue simmering, letting the sauce reduce and thicken, for about 15 minutes until the fish is cooked.

Chop the parsley and add to the sauce together with the lemon juice.

To finish: toss together the 4 tbsp of chopped parsley and finely grated lemon zest. Carefully lift the fish into shallow bowls, then spoon the sauce over. Scatter with some of the parsley and lemon.

We publish recipes for fish rated as sustainable by the Marine Conservation Society’s Good Fish Guide

Follow Nigel on Twitter @NigelSlater

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Tomatoes#Tomato Soup#Food Drink
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Quiche Lorraine Recipes and the Winner Is a Perfect 10

When I was growing up, my mother worked part-time in a tea shop, where she made quiche after quiche day after day. She was known around town as “the quiche lady” and I was frequently lucky enough to eat a slice or two. Over the years, I’ve eaten quiche from French cafés and made many of my own, and I continue to love the dish for its all-day appeal. Let’s just say that I have thoughts about quiche.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for dark chocolate chilli cake and pineapple tarte tatin

Chocolate and vanilla – both from Mexico, both delicious. One is haunting, fleeting in nature, the other bold, assertive and multifaceted with its many flavour profiles. I find it wondrous that these two ingredients are among the most coveted in the world. Buy a bottle of good tequila and marvel at how it complements the chocolate in my molten chocolate and ancho cake. Then, a recipe remembering the sweetest of Mexican pineapples I have tasted, here baked in a tarte tatin. For the sweet-toothed, this is an exuberant romp through a world of Mexican-inspired sweet treats.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecipecritic.com

Lemon Blueberry Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. You have never seen a beautiful and equally delicious cake as this lemon blueberry cake! Elegant, delicious, and fit for any occasion, this cake will knock your socks off!. Cake...
RECIPES
News4Jax.com

Air Fryer Friday: How to air fry fruit!

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Avocado Oil (or your choice of oil) 2. Toss apples in oil. Sprinkle apples with cinnamon. 3. Load into air fryer and cook for 15 minutes on 400 F. 1. Slice two oranges in half. 2. Sprinkle an even coating of cinnamon between the four orange...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel's Sheet Pan Pork Chops Are So Relatable

Sometimes, we crave warm home-cooked meals but dread doing all the prep work and cleaning. In times like these, it's a good idea to have some easy one-pot recipes. Or you could go something like this simple recipe for Greek chicken that you can throw on a sheet pan and pop in the oven — it takes less than an hour from start to finish.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Ixta Belfrage’s vegan recipe for aubergines with lime yoghurt and tomato chilli oil

Although the dominant flavours of the chilli oil (habanero and chipotle) take this dish in a Mexican direction, the composition is inspired by Yotam Ottolenghi’s unbeatable formula of flavoured yoghurt base + roasted aubergines + vibrant toppings. It’s fitting that this recipe, my last in a series of 12, follows that formula, because I wouldn’t be writing this were it not for the fact that, by some inexplicable stroke of luck, I landed in the Ottolenghi test kitchen six years ago and was able to learn from Yotam. He has made a lifelong impression on the way I cook, and this recipe is a case in point.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
RECIPES
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

Are Eggshells Good for Plants?

Eggshells are a serious environmental problem—with an estimated seven million metric tons of eggshell waste produced every year. That's roughly equivalent to the amount of plastic waste that annually ends up in our oceans. In a landfill, eggshells produce odor pollution and attract microbial growth, which is why the European Union has declared them a hazardous waste.
GARDENING
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy