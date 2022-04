Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO