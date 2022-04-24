ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Perfection ends for Japanese pitcher Sasaki — on first pitch

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpiAK_0fIcVaDX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NRFI_0fIcVaDX00

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines is mortal, after all.

After throwing a perfect game on April 10 — the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years — and eight perfect innings on April 17 before being pulled after 102 pitches, Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes.

The game was played at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Shuhei Fukuda hit Sasaki's first pitch, which ended a streak of 52 batters retired. Sasaki retired 27 in the perfect game, another 24 in the eight-inning outing, and also the last batter he faced in the game prior to the perfect game.

In the perfect game, and the eight-innings of perfection, Sasaki had 33 strikeouts in facing 51 batters.

Sasaki worked five innings on Sunday in Chiba Lotte's 6-3 win and was credited with the victory. He allowed two earned runs, walked three, hit two batters and gave up six hits. He had only four strikeouts.

The 20-year-old righthander has grabbed headline attention in the past several weeks, using a 100-mph fastball and a wicked splitter to keep batters off balance.

It seems unlikely he will sign in the near term with any MLB team. Stories in Japan say he is unlikely to be posted for MLB clubs. Players don't need to go through the posting system if they have run up enough time in Japanese baseball to become free agents.

Sasaki grew up in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate. His father was killed in the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors that devastated that part of the country.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1st place Mariners’ unprecedented X-Factor will make Angels, Astros look twice

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros received plenty of hype entering the 2022 season. Los Angeles finally made some moves to upgrade their pitching staff while featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. Houston has been the class of the American League West over the past few years and they are still a force to be reckoned with. However, it is the Seattle Mariners who currently are in first place in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Game#Chiba Lotte Marines#Japanese
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

Stanton's 350th career homer, three RBIs lead Yanks past O's

NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night. Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

ABC News

