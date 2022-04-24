ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Big turnout for Bay Minette Clean Out Day

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re cleaning up in Bay Minette. The city of Bay Minette sent these images of the annual Clean Out & Recycle Day. According to a news release: “collected tons of recyclable items including beverage tabs, outdated and unused medications, ink cartridges, household grease, electronics, tires, paper, plastic, aluminum, and metals. The Shred-It truck was also busy all morning shredding documents brought in by residents.”

Members of the Bay Minette Beautification Committee and Bay Minette Lions Club volunteered at the event along with city staffers. This is part of the Baldwin community’s Earth Day observance to keep Bay Minette beautiful.

