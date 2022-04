CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ve come a long way from Garrett Wilson, the player I hoped would kick off the Cleveland Browns’ 2022 NFL Draft when I did my first Browns mock draft on Feb. 15. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson in March sent away their first-round pick and simplified the draft process. The fact that the Browns didn’t add a second receiver after trading for Amari Cooper and losing Jarvis Landry, and didn’t yet re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or a veteran to replace him at defensive end, also made clear their needs.

