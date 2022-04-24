ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

Public’s help sought in search for Mississippi man missing since Wednesday

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Mississippi man.

Deputies are searching for Robert Alexander Easterling, 30, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, on Stockyard Road located in Pickens.

Easterling was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and military dress-type boots.

If anyone has information, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.

Lola Culpepper
3d ago

a lot of people are going missing ln that area and I don't know what is going on with that 🤔... it's a frightening thing to me...l pray to God 🙏 he's alright 🤔

Lisa Knight
3d ago

oh God.. I was hella good friends with him growing up. Dear Lord, please bring him home ALIVE & safe!!

Mz T
3d ago

Praying he's found soon and safe 🙏

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

