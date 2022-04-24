Ross County Firefighters Battle Massive Field Fire on scene photographer

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— A large field fire kept firefighters busy on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the area of Bowdle Road north of Chillicothe. According to initial reports, several acres were consumed by flames.

Additional tankers and manpower were requested shortly after 4:00 p.m. to help battle the blaze.

No injuries or damage to homes in the area were reported at the time of this publication.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.