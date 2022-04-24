ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County Firefighters Battle Massive Field Fire

 3 days ago

Ross County Firefighters Battle Massive Field Fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— A large field fire kept firefighters busy on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the area of Bowdle Road north of Chillicothe. According to initial reports, several acres were consumed by flames.

Additional tankers and manpower were requested shortly after 4:00 p.m. to help battle the blaze.

No injuries or damage to homes in the area were reported at the time of this publication.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

