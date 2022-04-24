Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County SCDN Graphics Department

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.

Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County google maps

Upon arrival, medics confirmed the death of the individual but the cause was unknown. The Ross County Coroner’s Office was requested to the residence to begin an investigation.

Officials have not released the individual's name or the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.