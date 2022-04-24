ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

 3 days ago

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl.

The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.

A chain reaction then began in which one of the vehicles caught on fire. Kevin Wagoner and his daughter were inside of the vehicle that was on fire, and they died on the scene.

Five other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but none of their injuries seem to be life-threatening.

Daphne Cobb
3d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the father and daughter! Lord put your hands on them as they celebrate their lives.

LA Draper
3d ago

I'm a professional driver of 21 years experience. The shoulder of the road is very dangerous. That's why you see truckers moving into the lef lane when people are on the right shoulder. If you're vehicle doesn't run, and you have the option,. move off the shoulder onto the grass. Now and then, I see people sitting on a blanket well away from their vehicle.

Sonya Wilson
3d ago

it said 6 vehicles were stopped not broke down the driver that hit them causing a train reaction obviously was not maintaining proper distance in between the car in front of him. unless there was bad weather this was totally avoidable. so sad that poor 3 year old and her dad. such a nightmare for the family. I can't imagine.

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

