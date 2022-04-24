Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead SCDN Photo Archive

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl.

The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.

A chain reaction then began in which one of the vehicles caught on fire. Kevin Wagoner and his daughter were inside of the vehicle that was on fire, and they died on the scene.

Five other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but none of their injuries seem to be life-threatening.