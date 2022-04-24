ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County sample ballot for May 7 constitutional, city and school board elections

Below is the sample ballot for all of the races in Tarrant County. Visit here to download a sample ballot for your location.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Property Tax Props on May 7 Ballot; Early Voting Begins Monday

Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas constitutional amendment proposals seek to reduce taxes

Two proposed constitutional amendments would lower property taxes for homeowners if they are approved by voters on May 7. Earl voting is underway for May 7 election. Here’s where to vote early in Bexar County. The first proposition looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
