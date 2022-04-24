Donald “Don” Robinette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm, with Pastor Oscar Irvin officiating. A visitation will be...
Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, and if a loved one wishes to make donations, please...
Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Mike was born to parents Hobert Marion Bowery and Ruth Cunningham Bowery on March 17, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mike grew up in the Blountville area where he would go on to live most of his life. Family was important to him; he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mike also loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his free time. Mike touched many lives and will be truly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
ROGERSVILLE - Opal Fern Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Charley and Jodie Bailey Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kirkpatrick; brothers, Conner and Bill Wagner; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Ina, Willie, and Emma. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was retired from International Playing Card and Label. John attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Jean Winegar, parents William and Willie Juanita Looney Winegar.
KINGSPORT - Garland Burton, age 91 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Garland was born on March 25, 1931, in Kingsport, TN to Emory and Hannah Burton. Garland married Barbara Adams and after 54 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death in 2006.
ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam and Rev. Jamie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by Monica Templeton. Anyone wishing to follow in funeral procession please meet at Christian-Sells by 12:30 pm.
KINGSPORT - Nancy Jane Bragg Manis, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, April 25, 2022 following a brief illness. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life. Nancy attended Community United Methodist Church. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, George...
CHURCH HILL - Jack Spears, age 75, of Church Hill, passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was a loving man who enjoyed being around his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
GATE CITY, VA -- Carl "Don" Quillen, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Nova Health and Rehab Center, Weber City, VA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
KINGSPORT - Chera Brice-Cox, age 52, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Cox family will receive friends Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 - 2 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home, The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Stan Leonard officiating. A graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park.
RIVERVIEW, FL - Betty Jean Bitting, 70, of Riverview, FL, passed away on April 25th, 2022, after a difficult battle with ALS. Betty was born on July 25 of 1951 to Emerson and Marjorie Gillenwater in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Gate City High School in 1971. In 1972, she met Charles Bitting and they wed the same year. They went on to have one child, John Bitting. After retiring from her position at Diagnostic Clinic in 2012, Betty spent her time caring for her grandson, attending church, and visiting with family and friends. Betty was predeceased by her mother Marjorie, her father Emerson, and her brother Clayton. She is survived by her husband Charles, her son John, her grandson Dominic, her granddaughter Penelope, her sisters Gincy and Barbara, and her brothers Sammy, Michael, Wayne, Dennis, and Darrell. Betty will be laid to rest in Florida; however, a memorial service will be held by friends and family to celebrate a life well-lived on Saturday, April 30th at 1:00pm at the Stallard Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA.
BLAIRS GAP COMMUNITY - Sheena Nicole “Nikki” Collins, 35, of Blairs Gap Community, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born in Kingsport on September 10, 1986, a daughter of Junior Collins and Diane Bays, she has resided in this area her entire life. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, and wife who loved helping her friends, who had a big heart and would give you the shirt off her back.
YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Robert/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends...
BEN HUR, VA - Eugene McElroy, age 68 of Ben Hur, VA passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on April 25, 2022. He was born November 28, 1953 to the late Herbert and Hazel McElroy of Woodway, VA. He worked at Pakmor for many years and most recently at Fairmont Supply in Duffield, VA.
DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Overington, 79, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kingston Center in Duffield, VA. Connie was born in Abingdon, Virginia the daughter of the late Cyrus Overington and Annis (Stance) Overington. She was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by her brother Charles...
Georgia “Pauline” Free, 88, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born in Scott County, Virginia to parents John Alexander and Monnie Lane Pierson on October 27, 1933. Pauline resided in Kingsport, Tennessee and went onto pursue her education in the nursing field. She became an LPN and worked for Holston Valley Medical Center. Pauline was known as a strong-willed, independent and sharp minded woman. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as quilting, crossword puzzles, gardening and bird watching. Pauline loved to watch the Atlanta Braves play baseball on television. She was a mother to five children and ultimately became a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to several grandchildren. Pauline will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her loving family.
