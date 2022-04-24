Donald “Don” Robinette

RIVERVIEW, FL - Betty Jean Bitting, 70, of Riverview, FL, passed away on April 25th, 2022, after a difficult battle with ALS. Betty was born on July 25 of 1951 to Emerson and Marjorie Gillenwater in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Gate City High School in 1971. In 1972, she met Charles Bitting and they wed the same year. They went on to have one child, John Bitting. After retiring from her position at Diagnostic Clinic in 2012, Betty spent her time caring for her grandson, attending church, and visiting with family and friends. Betty was predeceased by her mother Marjorie, her father Emerson, and her brother Clayton. She is survived by her husband Charles, her son John, her grandson Dominic, her granddaughter Penelope, her sisters Gincy and Barbara, and her brothers Sammy, Michael, Wayne, Dennis, and Darrell. Betty will be laid to rest in Florida; however, a memorial service will be held by friends and family to celebrate a life well-lived on Saturday, April 30th at 1:00pm at the Stallard Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO