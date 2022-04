AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday after the body of a previously missing Texas National Guard soldier was recovered. Last week, Specialist (SPC) Bishop E. Evans, assigned to Operation Lone Star, was reported missing along the Rio Grande River during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass. "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," said Governor Abbott. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically…

